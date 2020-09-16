Michael M. Bush

Michael Monroe Bush, 31, of Church Street, Keene, passed away at his home in Keene on Friday, Sept. 11, 2020, following a long battle with mental illness.
His parents, Christopher N. and Diane L. (Braun) Bush, welcomed their son into the world on Oct. 26, 1988, in Onondaga, N.Y. Michael grew up in Richmond and was the salutatorian for the class of 2007 at Monadnock Regional High School in Swanzey. Michael attended SUNY Binghamton in New York, earning a bachelor’s degree in bio-engineering. While in high school, Michael was a member of the jazz band and the marching band, lending his musical talent on the trombone. He was a runner on the school’s cross-country track team and loved the outdoors. Michael was a member of the Interact Club at the high school, traveling to El Salvador to volunteer in the building of houses there. Michael loved to travel and was an avid bicyclist. His many adventures found him bicycling cross-country and traveling twice to Israel.
He was a quiet person with a gentle soul. He was also a spiritual person, growing up in Judaism, lending his knowledge through teaching at the Congregation Ahavas Achim Synagogue in Keene. He regularly attended support groups in the area. Michael was a gifted writer and an accomplished musician who was a self-taught guitarist, performing for students in area elementary schools. While residing in Keene for the past five years, Michael worked at the Keene Public Library and also at Bed Bath and Beyond.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially his parents, of Richmond; his siblings: Aaron Bush and his wife, Erica, of Framingham, Mass.; Elizabeth Zurawski and her husband, Christopher, of Albany, N.Y.; and Hannah Bush of Shanghai, China; his niece and nephew, Lillian and Charles Bush; his paternal grandmother, Janet Bush, of Victor, N.Y.; and many cousins and extended family members. Michael was predeceased by his maternal grandparents, Bernice and Alfred Braun; and his paternal grandfather, Walter M. Bush.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, Sept. 18, 2020, at 11 a.m. in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Family and friends are welcome to attend and are requested to please wear facemasks and maintain the physical distancing requirements. For those who wish, donations may be made in Michael’s memory to the Sierra Club (www.sierraclub.org) for online donations or to the N.H. Sierra Club, 40 North Main St., 2nd Floor, Concord NH 03301. The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
