Michael L. Stevens

Michael L. “Mike” Stevens, 65, also known by friends as “Sarge”, a longtime resident of Keene and formerly of Washington state, died on Wednesday, Nov. 24, 2021, at Cheshire Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Keene.
Michael was born the son of Mildred (Carlson) and Leroy Stevens on Dec. 19, 1955, in Seattle. Being raised in Washington state, he graduated from Mount Vernon High School with the class of 1975. He briefly studied culinary arts. On March 6, 1979, he enlisted in the U.S. Army as an infantryman. He was honorably discharged on March 2, 1988, at the rank of Sgt. E-5. Mike later went on in his studies and got his CDL license for driving trucks, and had since worked as a driver, warehouseman and picker, most recently at UNFI for more than 10 years. Mike enjoyed playing pool in the Keene area pool leagues. He also liked to play and watch softball in Keene and Swanzey. He spent much time restoring furniture and dabbling in woodworking. Mike loved to be with his family.
Mr. Stevens is survived by his mother, Mildred Leslie, and her husband, Floyd, of Lake Murray, Wash.; his children: Christopher E. Stevens of Washington; Michael R. Stevens of Billings, Mont.; Heather A. Stevens of Billings, Mont.; Jessica J. Rivest and her husband, Zachary, of Winchester; Samantha R. Gallup and her husband, Jonathan, of Winchester; and Lucas B. Stevens of Keene; and seven siblings: Shirley Demain, Debbie Stone, Theresa Nording, Ronald Stevens, Randi Bowman, Gary Stevens and Carroll “Aaron” Leslie. In addition, he is survived by his eight grandchildren, and many cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends. Mike is predeceased by his father, Leroy Stevens; and his brother, Carl Stevens.
A celebration of life service with military honors will be held on Saturday, Dec. 11, 2021, at 1 p.m. in the Christian Life Fellowship Church, 211 Whitcomb Road, Swanzey. Burial will be private. All are welcome to attend. Services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.