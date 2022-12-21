Michael Kenneth Wiggin, 78, of Keene and formerly Spofford, passed away peacefully on Dec. 19, 2022, after a period of declining health and a long battle with Alzheimer’s.
He was born on Feb. 11, 1944, in Keene, son of the late Kenneth and Barbara (Fuller) Wiggin. He was raised in Spofford Village, attended Chesterfield schools and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1962. He went on to further his education at Wentworth Institute in Boston, graduating in 1964 with an associate’s degree in architectural engineering. A bachelor’s degree soon followed from Syracuse University and Utica College in 1967, with high honors in architecture, engineering and structural design.
On Aug. 12, 1967, Michael married the love of his life, Sandra Snowling, in Fitzwilliam.
From 1967 to 1970, Michael lived and worked in Providence, R.I., and Middlebury, Vt., working on various construction projects. They moved to Spofford and he built their own home on Wiggin family land less than a half-mile from his childhood home. Together they raised their two sons in Spofford and lived in the same house until Sandy’s passing in 2019, when Michael moved to the Hillside Village of Keene retirement community.
Michael worked in local construction around New England for more than 50 years for Baybutt Construction, Loney Construction in Brattleboro, and finished his career serving as vice president of N.H. operations in Keene with Engleberth Construction. His accomplishments include multiple projects at Keene State College, Williams College, Brattleboro Memorial Hospital, Oyster River schools, Antioch New England and the Vermont Institute Natural Science Raptor Exhibition Space.
Michael was a 40-year veteran of the Spofford Fire Department, where he served in many roles including several years as Fire Chief and Spofford Fire District Commissioner. He served the Town of Chesterfield as a member of the Chesterfield Planning Board and Budget Committee. Michael was involved in helping Boy Scout Troop 286 in Chesterfield and coaching youth baseball, and he dedicated much of his time to the Special Olympics as a supporter and volunteer.
He enjoyed fixing and renovating his home in Spofford, adding a new deck and garage over the years. He had a love for woodworking and tending to his gardens. Michael was a passionate fan of New England sports teams and a fan and avid reader of Sports Illustrated magazine. He happily enjoyed family vacations to southern Maine when raising a family, but also loved exploring warmer vacation spots like Hawaii and Arizona as he neared retirement.
Michael will be dearly missed by his children, Shawn Wiggin of Keene, and Christopher Wiggin and his wife, Melanie, of Torbay, New Zealand; his grandson, Grant Wiggin, also of Torbay, New Zealand; a sister, Sharon Toscano, and her husband, Mike, of Keene; a brother, Terry Wiggin, and his wife, Caroline, of Millis, Mass.; a brother-in-law, Doug Snowling, and his wife, Jan; as well as numerous nieces and nephews.
In addition to his parents, Michael was predeceased by his wife of 51 years, Sandy.
Calling hours will be held on Thursday, Dec. 22, 2022, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. A memorial service in the spring with burial to follow at Spofford Village Cemetery will be announced as the date draws near.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations are suggested to be made in Michael K. Wiggin’s name to Special Olympics New Hampshire (www.sonh.org/).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Wiggin family or to share a memory of Michael, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.