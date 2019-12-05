Michael K. Underwood Sr.
Michael K. Underwood Sr., 70, of Swanzey, passed away with family by his side on Nov. 30, 2019, after a period of failing health.
He was born on Jan. 22, 1949, in New Hampshire to the late Irene (LaBrie) and Karl F. “Gubby” Underwood. He attended Monadnock Regional High School and graduated with the Class of 1967. Following high school, Mike enlisted in the United States Navy. He proudly served his country from 1968 to 1974 and received an honorable discharge. He attended Keene State College, where he graduated in 1977 with an associate’s degree in mechanical engineering. Mike had been a longtime employee of Kingsbury as a senior assembler until their closing. He was an active member of the American Legion Post 4 and the Italian Club. Mike enjoyed doing home improvement and was respected amongst his loved ones as the foreman of family projects. He was an avid NASCAR fan and never gave up the opportunity for a good game of cribbage or cards. Mike cherished time outdoors fishing and boating. He always held a strong sense of independence.
Mike will be dearly missed by his children: Melissa Alexander and her fiance, Ryan Watterson, of Swanzey; Rebecca Jarvis and her husband, Joshua, of Swanzey; Michael Underwood and his significant other, Paige Gesick, of Swanzey; and Erik Underwood of Keene; grandchildren: Nicholas Alexander, Christopher Alexander, Zacharie Jarvis, Cole Jarvis, Ethan Jarvis, Kristina Kyle and Quinn Underwood; siblings: Frank Underwood and his wife, Linda, of Berwick, Maine; Ann Wheeler of Putney, Vt.; and Tom Underwood and his wife, Pam, of Stoddard; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members.
A graveside service at Mountain View Cemetery in Swanzey will be announced in the spring. In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made in Michael K. Underwood, Sr.’s name to the American Legion Post 4 Baseball Program, 797 Court St., Keene 03431. Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Mike, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.