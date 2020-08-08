Michael John May
Michael John “Mike” May, 55, of Maple Street in Winchester, passed away peacefully at his home at 8:28 p.m. on July 28, 2020, with family by his side.
Mike leaves behind his wife, Laura May; eight children: Christopher, Jessica, Mandy, Alicia, Nick, Matt, Amber and John; 14 grandkids: Tyler, Zaiden, Rembrandt, Payton, Maya, Connor, Jalena, Madison, Morgan, Lucas, Logan, Liam, Hayden and Hunter; his parents, Harold and Elizabeth May; three brothers and their wives: Pete and Deborah; Dan and Olivia; and Tim and Laurie; plus extended family and friends.
If you knew Mike, you’ll have a lifetime of amazing memories. He’s the most amazing husband, Dad and Papa! He will be sadly missed every day but cherished in our hearts forever.
The arrangements are in the care of Compassionate Cremation Services of New Hampshire. To view an online obituary or leave a condolence, please visit our website at www.compnewhampshire.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.