Michael James Shand

Michael James “Mike” Shand, 71, of Alstead, passed away peacefully at his home surrounded by family on Jan. 22, 2022, after a brave battle with cancer.
He grew up in Alstead, and as an avid soccer player, graduated from Fall Mountain High School in 1969, followed by attending Claremont VocTech. Mike was a reading enthusiast of all genres, from historical non-fiction to “The Lord of the Rings.” His passion for woodworking led him to a career in carpentry, which helped him achieve his dream of building his own house from the ground up. You could always find Mike in his Levi’s and ready with a sarcastic remark, but he was always available to help a friend or family member with lawn care, home improvements or finishing a 12-pack. Mike was proud of his Scottish heritage, and he loved being with his family, especially all the little ones in his life. In his later years, he expanded on his lifelong interest in horticulture.
He is predeceased by his parents, Conrad and Florence Shand; his brother, Craig Shand; and his best friend, John Kmiec. He is survived by his wife of 20 years, Sandy Sherwood; his children: Jennifer (Steve) Chouinard of Hamilton, N.Y.; Dawn (Paul) Monty of Alstead; Jayna Shand of Maynard, Mass.; Michael (Vicki) Labbe of Hammond, N.Y.; and Cindi (Eric) Labbe of South Korea; his grandchildren: Will and Maddie, Greta (Bryce) and Alex, Madison, Tyler and Raleigh; his siblings: Lynne Streeter of Enfield; Steve (Roxanne) Shand of Charlestown; Phil (Patty) Shand of Charlestown; his sister-in-law, Linda Shand, of Charlestown; and many much-loved nieces and nephews.
Family and friends are welcome to raise a glass to Mike at an open house celebration of life on Saturday, Jan. 29, 2022, between 5:30 and 8 p.m. at the American Legion in Bellows Falls.
