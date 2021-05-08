Michael James Mooney, 66, of Sullivan, passed away in the comfort of his home on May 4, 2021, after a period of declining health.
He was born on Oct. 20, 1954, in Keene, son of the late Janice (Whitten) and Robert Mooney. Mike grew up in Gilsum and attended area schools, graduating with Monadnock Regional High School’s class of 1973.
Following high school, Mike began his longtime career with the State of New Hampshire’s Department of Transportation, from which he retired in 2010.
Mike was an avid hunter and fisherman. He enjoyed chasing the big winner with scratch tickets. Generosity was one of Mike’s traits and he would give you the shirt off his back if needed. More than anything, Mike cherished time spent with his three grandchildren.
Mike will be dearly missed by his daughter, Amie Ayotte, her husband, Ron, and their children, Paige, Carly and Tanner, of Swanzey; his siblings: his twin brother, Timmy Mooney, of Keene; Pat Mooney and his wife, Linda, of Marlow; Cindy Mooney and her significant other, John Gadbois, of Hillsborough; Garnet Guillow of Swanzey; and Eddie Mooney of Marlow; as well as several nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family.
In addition to his parents, Mike was predeceased by his brother, Bruce Mooney.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, May 12, 2021, from 10 a.m. to noon at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. Those in attendance are required to wear a facemask and practice physical distancing. A graveside service will follow at 1 p.m. at Centennial Cemetery, Centennial Hill Road, Gilsum.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made in Michael J. Mooney’s name to N.H. Fish and Game’s Wildlife Heritage Foundation of New Hampshire, 54 Portsmouth St., Concord NH 03301 (www.nhwildlifeheritage.org).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory of Mike, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.