Michael James Florez, 65, a longtime resident of the Keene area, passed away on Tuesday, Jan. 25, 2022, at the Keene Center Genesis, Court Street, Keene.
His parents, Stanley Emanuel and Grace (Ferrand) Florez, welcomed their son into the world on July 9, 1956, in New York City. Michael grew up in Roslyn Heights, N.Y., and was a graduate of Roslyn High School. Michael attend Franklin Pierce University in Rindge. After college, Michael fell in love with Keene and always expressed that he never wanted to leave Keene.
In Michael’s earlier years, he was a runner who completed two New York City Marathons. Michael enjoyed nature, music and fishing. When his sister, Amy, and her husband, Bill, came to visit, Michael enjoyed bowling, summer picnics and swimming at Wilson Pond with them.
Michael was a longtime parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene. He had a passion for learning about the lives of the Saints and reading Scriptures.
Michael is survived by his sister, Amy Carroll, and her husband, Bill, of Woodside, N.Y.; and his cousins: Candace Suarez and her husband, Vinnie; Michael Samsel and his wife, Ruth; Raquel Ferrand; and Melanie Ferrand; and other extended family members.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated on Wednesday, Feb. 2, 2022, at 11:30 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with committal prayers will follow in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Park Avenue, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Tuesday evening from 5 to 7 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. All those in attendance at the visitation and mass are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing protocols.
For those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Florez’s memory to: Monadnock Family Services, 64 Main St., Keene NH 03431 (www.mfs.org/product/donation-to-monadnock-family-services).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.