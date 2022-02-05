Michael J. Walsh Jr., 72, of Troy, died Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, after a brief illness.
Michael was born in Brooklyn, N.Y., on Oct. 28, 1949, to Michael J. Walsh Sr., and Sara (Maurillo) Walsh.
Michael joined the U.S. Army at age 17 and was assigned as a paratrooper to the 101st Airborne Division. By age 18, Michael was in Vietnam in time for the Tet Offensive in 1967-68.
Michael came to feel the U.S. engagement in Vietnam lacked moral purpose and legal justification, and he refused to engage in combat. A detailed account of his experience is in his book, “Walsh’s War: A Very Different Path through Vietnam.” After being discharged, Michael returned to the U.S.
In 1981, Michael earned a bachelor of arts in religion from Atlantic Union College in Lancaster, Mass. In 1985, he graduated first in his class at Clark University in Worcester, Mass., where he earned a master’s degree in liberal arts. In 1991, Michael earned a doctorate in jurisprudence from Boston College Law School in Newton, Mass. He was a member of the Massachusetts Bar Association.
Michael wrote extensively and presented before the Second U.S. Court of Appeals in New York City.
In addition to practicing law, Michael worked as a mason and did missionary work in Bolivia, where he helped build a church. Michael had a small farm, keeping sheep and chickens, and tapping for maple syrup. He also loved swimming, rowing, canoeing, hunting and skiing.
Along with his then-wife, Sydney, Michael participated in the music ministry of Cross Rock. Mike played blues harp and flute and both he and Sydney sang. Mike also belonged to two other music groups, The Team and Shikana Glory.
Michael was interested in politics. He campaigned for Ron Paul and, in 2012, ran for the Cheshire County House of Representatives, winning the Republican nomination.
Michael was a devout Christian. He studied scripture and belonged to various denominations, the last one being the Christian Life Fellowship in Swanzey.
Michael is survived by his daughter, Renee, his son-in-law, Kevin Hutchins, and his grandsons, Derek, Ryan and Nathan Hutchins, of Sandown; and his sons, Justin Walsh of Plymouth, and Dan Walsh of Holderness. He is also survived by his sister, Veronica Roberts, his brother-in-law, Phil, and his nephews, Chris and Matt.
A Celebration of Michael’s Life will take place on Saturday, April 9, 2022, at 11 a.m. at Christian Life Fellowship in Swanzey.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.