Michael J. Thomas
Michael J. Thomas, 98, of East Swanzey, died Aug. 18, 2019, after a period of brief illness.
Born in Worcester, Mass., on May 15, 1921, he was the son of Edgar and Teresa (Creegan) Thomas. He resided in Keene and East Swanzey for many years before moving to Manchester. He graduated from the Stockbridge School at University of Massachusetts. During World War II, he served with the U.S. Army with the 9th Division and 449 Coast Artillery. He was awarded the Military Order of the Purple Heart. He was a member of the Disabled American Veterans, Chapter 4, Worcester, Mass.
Until his retirement, he was the operations manager with the YMCA in Keene for more than 40 years. In addition, Michael owned and operated Twinkletown Miniature Golf in East Swanzey for 58 years.
He was married to his wife, Catherine (Monahan) Thomas, who died in 1998. Family members include two sons, David Thomas of Chesterfield and Paul Thomas and his wife, Kattareeya “Yui” of Swanzey; a daughter, Nancy Stanton and her husband, Jack, of Manchester; two grandsons, Matthew Stanton and his wife, Brenna, and Jonathan Stanton; two great-grandchildren, Stone and Smith; several nieces and nephews.
Following cremation, a private burial with military honors will take place in the New Hampshire State Veterans Cemetery, Boscawen. The Connor-Healy Funeral Home and Cremation Center, Manchester, is in charge of the arrangements. For more information, please visit: www.connorhealy.com.
