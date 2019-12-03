Michael J. Saunders
Michael J. Saunders, 77, a lifelong resident of Keene, and a friend to many within our community, will be greatly missed with his passing on Friday, Nov. 29, 2019, at the Keene Center Genesis, Court Street, Keene.
His parents, John and Vida (Walsh) Saunders, welcomed their son into the world on Dec. 3, 1941, in Keene. Michael was a 1959 graduate of Keene High School, where he was a member of the football team, a team that was the undefeated State Champions in 1958, and a sport he truly loved playing. On Nov. 23, 1960, Michael enlisted in the United States Army, serving as a medical corpsman for three years. He transferred to the Army Reserves, where he continued to serve as a medical corpsman until his honorable discharge on Oct. 31, 1966. Michael attended Boston College. He received an accounting certificate and held various accounting responsibilities in area businesses, including the family business, “Tat Saunders.” Michael also served in the N.H. State Legislature from 1973-74.
Michael’s true love in his life was his job at Timoleon’s Restaurant in Keene. The many friendships that he made over the many years there, as well as the newfound family he had with the staff, made for a truly fulfilling life for Michael.
He also had his church family as a lifelong parishioner of St. Bernard Church in Keene. He was an avid sports fan, especially for his favorite teams, the Red Sox, Patriots and his Notre Dame Fighting Irish. He was a trivia expert and a history buff with a great sense of humor. Michael had a love of food, especially holiday meals and the many “Timoleon Specials.”
In addition to his many friends, Michael will be greatly missed by his niece and goddaughter, Shaun Huntley Costello and her husband, Brendan, of Bedford, Mass.; his niece, Devon Huntley McDonald, and her husband, Bill, and his grandnephew, Liam McDonald, all of Petaluma, Cal. A sister, Catharine Saunders Huntley, predeceased him on May 11, 2006.
A Mass of Christian Burial will be celebrated on Friday, Dec. 6, 2019, at 11 a.m. in St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene. Burial with military honors will follow in St. Joseph Cemetery, Main Street, Keene. Family and friends are invited to call on Thursday, Dec. 5, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court Street, Keene. In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Saunders’ memory to St. Vincent dePaul Society, c/o Parish of the Holy Spirit, 161 Main St., Keene 03431. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.