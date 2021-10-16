Michael J. Paulin

Michael Joseph Paulin went home to be with His Lord and Savior on Oct. 8, 2021.
“Mike” or “Mikey” never knew his biological family. Born Oct. 18, 1962, he lived in an orphanage until the age of 5 and then with foster “grandparents,” as he lovingly called them, for 10 years in Alstead. He attended Dublin Christian Academy in Dublin, where he heard the good news about Jesus Christ’s death and resurrection and trusted Him as his Savior. After graduating from DCA, Mike earned a degree at Bob Jones University in Greenville, S.C., and remained on staff at BJU as stage manager in the Fine Arts Department. Mike loved hiking, geocaching, technology, aeronautics and visiting the McAuliffe-Shepard Discovery Center. One of the highlights of his life was being invited to watch a shuttle launch in Florida.
Mike enjoyed many circles of friends throughout New Hampshire. He attended Mountain View Bible Church in Dublin, where he grew spiritually and regularly served in the audio/video ministry. Until his death, Mike was employed by and part of the Northeast Delta Dental family for the past 18 years, first as a claims analyst and then, after earning a certificate in web design and development, as a digital media coordinator for the past 15 years. He also took on the additional role of radio producer for the Northeast Delta Dental radio program, inviting and scheduling guests, crafting speaking points, prepping people for interviews and handling internal and external communications. Always good natured and generous with his time, Mike was loved and respected by his coworkers.
Mike was also a constant presence in the tower at Monadnock Speedway in Winchester. He loved working the races each season. In addition, Mike participated in a local ham radio group operating out of Keene. Mike will be remembered as a faithful friend and employee with an excellent work ethic.
Mike never married and may have never known his birth family, but he was loved by countless friends who consider him as nothing less than family. He will be sorely missed, but because of his faith in Christ, Mike knew the confidence that his physical death is not final. His confidence for eternity is best expressed by the phrase in the Bible, “Christ has been raised to life! And He makes certain that others will also be raised to life” (1 Corinthians 15:20).
A graveside memorial service will be held in the Dublin Cemetery on Friday, Oct. 29, 2021, at 2:30 p.m. for any who would like to pay their respects to and remember Mike. In lieu of flowers, donations can be made in Mike’s memory to Dublin Christian Academy, 106 Page Road, Dublin NH 03444.
To share memories of Mike, and for more information, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.