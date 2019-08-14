Michael J. Layton
Michael J. “Mike” Layton, 69, a resident of North Swanzey, passed away at his home on Friday, Aug. 9, 2019.
He was born May 25, 1950, in Seabrook, Md., the son of Jackson and Virginia (Reeves) Layton. After graduating from high school he proudly served the nation as a member of the U.S. Air Force, serving in Germany. Mike achieved a private IFR Pilots License and he loved to fly.
On May 2, 1981, he married the love of his life, Mary Lane. Mike was a devoted husband, who loved his nation and who held a special place in his heart for animals, especially cats.
Mike moved to the Monadnock Region in 1987 and was a resident of Harrisville and North Swanzey. He was currently employed by Thomas Transportation, where he worked as a driver and dispatcher.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; his sister, Wilann Colby; brothers-in-law, John and William Lane; sister-in-law, Susan Rollinson; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members.
A mass of Christian burial will be celebrated at St. Bernard Church, 185 Main St., Keene on Friday, Aug. 16, at 11 a.m. Family and friends are invited to call on the family from 6 to 8 p.m. on Thursday, Aug. 15, at the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions may be made to the Jaffrey Kitty Rescue, 11 Plantation Drive, Jaffrey, NH 03452.
Please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com to leave an online remembrance.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.