Michael J. Gallagher, 61, of Jaffrey, passed away on Aug. 26, 2023, in the comfort of his home surrounded by family.
He was born on April 19, 1962, in Brighton, Mass., a son of Thomas and Maryellen (Kennedy) Gallagher.
Michael grew up in Sudbury, Mass., and graduated from Lincoln Sudbury Regional High School. After high school he spent some time working in various culinary positions before taking a leave from the industry and working at Teleflex, where he met his wife, Teri. Mike and Teri were married on Sept. 2, 2002, in Rindge. He then went on to work in many local cooking establishments, with his most recent position as the culinary director at Scott-Farrar in Peterborough.
Mike was actively serving as Detachment Commander of the Sons of the American Legion for the State of New Hampshire. He devoted countless hours volunteering his cooking skills for almost any function that needed his service. Anyone who knew Mike knew his generous heart and would say he would do anything he could if you needed help.
Michael will be forever remembered by his wife of 20 years, Teri Gallagher, of Jaffrey; his children: Christopher Gallagher and his companion, Tricia, of Wichita, Kansas; Dylan Gallagher and his wife, Sara, of Roxbury; and Shannon Gallagher of Virginia; his father, Thomas Gallagher, and his wife, Eleanor, of Southern Pines, N.C.; his mother, Maryellen Gallagher, of Yarmouth Port, Mass.; his siblings: Joseph Gallagher of Boxborough, Mass.; Daniel Gallagher and his wife, Cathy, of Tyngsborough, Mass.; Alexander Gallagher and his wife, Correl, of Jaffrey; Matthew Gallagher and his wife, Debra, of Medfield, Mass.; and Elizabeth Gallagher of New York; his grandson, Jameson Gallagher; as well as many nieces, nephews, aunts, uncles and friends.
Family and friends are invited to attend calling hours on Saturday, Sept. 2, 2023, from 4 to 6 p.m. at Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey. A Celebration of Life will be held on Sunday, Sept. 3, 2023, from 1 to 4 p.m. at the American Legion, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey.
Mike will be laid to rest at a later date in Greenlawn Cemetery in Baldwinville, Mass.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a memorial contribution in Mike’s name to the American Legion Post 11 Elevator Fund, 20 Webster St., Jaffrey NH 03452.
