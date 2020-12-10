Michael Jon Dalton, 79, of Mesa, Ariz., and a former longtime resident of Exeter, passed away peacefully with his wife by his side on Wednesday, Dec. 2, 2020, at his home in Mesa.
Mike was born in Manchester on Jan. 27, 1941, the son of Frederick and Charlotte Sawyer Dalton. He grew up in Laconia and was a 1959 graduate of Laconia High School. He worked at the First National Store during high school and throughout college. Mike enjoyed his time on the lakes and was an avid water and winter skier. He spent many hours building and using his boats.
Mike received his Bachelor of Science in electrical engineering from the University of New Hampshire in 1964. Following graduation, Mike worked as an engineer at Newport Electric in Newport, R.I. He moved to Exeter, N.H., in 1968, and worked for Exeter and Hampton Electric Company first as an engineer and then was named president in 1978. In March 1985, Mike was instrumental in the formation of the holding company Unitil Corp. which united Exeter and Hampton Electric Company, Concord Electric Company and Fitchburg Gas and Electric. He served as president of Unitil and the three utility companies. Mike retired from Unitil in 2003 after 35 years of dedicated service. Mike remained on Unitil’s Board of Directors for an additional 10 years.
While residing in Exeter, Mike served his community as president of the Chamber of Commerce; served on the Historic District Commission; was a member of the Exeter Rotary Club; and held many other volunteer positions. He was an avid bike rider, and his greatest enjoyment was spending time with his children and time on the ocean in his boats.
In January 1984, Mike married his beloved wife, Bea Worden, formerly of Hinsdale. They enjoyed spending time on their boats and on Appledore Island at the Shoals Marine Lab. They enjoyed traveling throughout the U.S. with family and friends and especially loved finding time each winter to join friends in Hawaii. They also took river cruises to visit several countries in Europe.
Mike served his alma mater as president of the UNH Alumni Association and as secretary of the UNH Foundation Board. He helped establish the College of Engineering and Physical Science Alumni Board, serving several years as its vice president and then as president. Mike could always be found at the homecoming football games under the CEPS tent, sharing his love of engineering. He was also a mentor to students of CEPS for several years. Mike worked to raise funds to build the Whittemore Center, and he and Bea enjoyed attending many different games throughout the year, especially in the cold winter months. After his retirement, Mike was instrumental in helping establish the Sustainable Engineering Internship Program for Shoals Marine Lab.
After 50 years as a resident of Exeter, Mike moved to Mesa, Ariz., with Bea.
Mike will be remembered for his sparkling blue eyes, his friendly smile, his sense of humor, his warm, sweet nature, his kind heart, and his remarkable ability to make every person feel important and special. He will be deeply missed by all who knew him.
Mike was preceded in death by his parents. He leaves many family members, including his wife, Bea Worden Dalton; his daughters, Jill Dalton (Rhonda Brooks) of Concordia, Kan., and Lee Ann Dalton (Justin Kane) and granddaughter Tig Best of Brentwood; a son, Scott Dalton of Buxton, Maine; his sister, Patricia (Richard) Edgecomb of Yarmouth, Maine; his brother Thomas (Mary Alice) Dalton of Belmont, N.H.; his brother-in-law, Rich (Elaine) Worden of Apache Junction, Ariz.; and a sister-in-law, Ruth Warren of Keene. His extended family includes two other grandchildren and four great-grandchildren; his aunt, Ellie Sawyer of Maine; and many nieces, nephews, and cousins, always an important part of his life.
A celebration of life service will be held at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, please consider making a donation to the Mike & Bea Dalton Shoals Marine Laboratory Fund or the Michael & Bea Dalton Scholarship Fund at the University of New Hampshire in Mike’s memory, both in care of the UNH Foundation, 9 Edgewood Road, Durham NH 03824 (Tax ID:02-0437506).
The DiLuzio Foley and Fletcher Funeral Homes, 49 Court St., Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
