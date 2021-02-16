Michael J. “Mike” Boyle, 60, of Swanzey, passed away on Feb. 6, 2021. He passed peacefully at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon after a period of declining health. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories in Swanzey (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
