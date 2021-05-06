Michael J. “Mike” Boyle, 60, a longtime resident of Swanzey, died peacefully on Monday, Feb. 8, 2021, at Dartmouth-Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon. He passed peacefully with family by his side.
Michael was born the son of Dorothy J. (Thompson) and the late John F. Boyle on Nov. 25, 1960, in Keene. Mike’s mother went on to marry Gary Fernie, who he called “Pops.” Michael attended local schools and graduated from Keene High School with the class of 1980. Mike went on in his studies and attended Northlands Job Corps Center in Vergennes, Vt., where he studied culinary arts. On May 10, 2003, he exchanged vows with Lisa B. King-Boyle.
He was employed by Home Depot in Keene as a lot attendant for the past seven years. Prior, he had worked at Cheshire Medical Center in Keene in the Environmental Services Department for more than 10 years.
Mike enjoyed playing games and cards. He was an avid cook and liked to watch Western movies. He could be found listening to country music and never missed game night with family and friends.
Michael is survived by his wife, Lisa B. King-Boyle, of Keene; his mother, Dorothy Fernie, and stepfather, Gary Fernie, of Swanzey; his siblings: Edward Olmstead and his wife, Myrlene, of Leander, Texas; Ross Boyle and his wife, Kim, of Swanzey; and Kathleen “Dianne” Miles and her husband, Bob, of Keene; many nieces, nephews, cousins and extended family members. He also leaves behind two lifelong friends, Mike Buckley of Swanzey and Cindy Bunszel of Keene. Michael is predeceased by his father, John F. Boyle; his sister, Catherine A. Boyle; and his brother, John F. Olmstead.
A gathering to celebrate the life of Michael J. Boyle will be held on Saturday, May 8, 2021, from 11 a.m. until 4 p.m. at the Kiwanis Pavilion, 12 Kiwanis Drive, Winchester. This will be a NON-alcohol event. In lieu of flowers, the family has asked that donations be made in memory of Michael J. Boyle to: Special Olympics N.H., 650 Elm St., 2nd floor, Manchester NH 03101, www.support.specialolympics, 603-624-1250.
All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey, NH.03446 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
