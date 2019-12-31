Michael J. Aeschliman
Michael J. Aeschliman of Westwood, Mass., formerly of both Hanover, Mass., and Keene, passed away suddenly on Dec. 25, 2019, surrounded by love.
He was the devoted husband of 21 years to Carolyn M. Aeschliman, and beloved father of Maggie E. Aeschliman, Joseph M. Aeschliman, Katie E. Aeschliman and Jillian M. Aeschliman. He is also survived by: his loving parents, Katherine (Kinney) and James Aeschliman, of Exeter; brother Tim Aeschliman of Rockport, Mass.; sister Erin Aeschliman-Steckler and her husband, Peter Steckler, also of Exeter. Additionally, Mike was adored by: his in-laws, John and Elaine MacDonald of Chatham, Mass.; Marianne and John Wessman of Dallas; Patty and Kevin Simone of Dedham, Mass.; John and Jennifer MacDonald of Walpole, Mass.; and Bob and Meg MacDonald of Fairfield, Conn. He was also adored by 17 nieces and nephews, countless friends and colleagues.
Mike was the brightest light in every room. He loved spending his time playing and coaching basketball, making his famous chocolate-chip pancakes, watching funny shows as well as basketball games, riding his bike, making silly faces, obnoxiously singing, walking the family dog, Rory, and spending time with his wonderful wife and kids every chance he got.
Services and interment will be private. A Celebration of Mike’s Joyous Life will be planned for a later date.
Arrangements are under the care of Holden-Dunn-Lawler Funeral Home, 55 High Rock St., Westwood, Mass. 02090 (www.hdlfuneralhome.net)
