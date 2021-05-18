Michael F. Meyer, 86, of Stoddard, died at his home on Thursday, May 6, 2021, after a 30-year battle with cancer.
He is survived by his wife, Mary; his daughters, Mary-Jo, Maureen, and Marcy; and his grandson, Conor.
Born in the Bronx, N.Y., the oldest son of Milton and Frances Meyer, Mike graduated from Sewanaka High School in Hempstead, N.Y., and received his undergraduate degree from C.W. Post College on Long Island, N.Y. He earned a master’s degree in public administration from New York University. A U.S. Army veteran, he served in Germany and was honorably discharged from the reserves in 1963.
Mike was a community college administrator, beginning his career at Nassau Community College on Long Island, N.Y., as an assistant dean, continuing on to become dean at Essex Community College in Baltimore, Md., and at Tunxis Community College in Farmington, Conn.
In 1968 the family built a vacation home on Highland Lake in Stoddard. Mike retired to the lake in 2000. As a Stoddard resident he was active in Stoddard’s community life. Concerned about preserving the health of the lake, Mike was a founder of the Highland Lake Unified Association and served in the early years as president and later as a director.
Mike served as well as board member and chairperson on the James K. Faulkner school board in Stoddard.
Mike spent some retirement time in Florida, where he served as member and president of his condominium board. As president, he oversaw the multi-million dollar renovation of the property before resigning to spend more time recovering from his illness.
He will be missed by all whose lives he touched. To honor his memory, gifts can be made to Dana-Farber Cancer Institute, or to Home, Healthcare, Hospice & Community Services of Keene.
