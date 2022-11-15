Michael E. Reny, 55, of Derry, passed away Thursday, Nov. 10, 2022, at home surrounded by his loving family.
He was born Nov. 15, 1966, in Colorado Springs, Colo., a son of retired Lt. Col. Donald E. Reny and the late Patricia Ford. Michael was a resident of Derry for the past 25 years, and grew up in Newbury. Michael graduated from Keene State College in 1988. He was a proud member of the Phi Mu Delta fraternity during his time in college and as an alumni.
Michael was employed as a biomedical equipment technician for more than 30 years and was most recently self-employed in his own home repair business as “Handi Mike.” His hobbies included tinkering with everything from recycled treasures, motorcycles and cars, reading newspapers and journals, watching old documentaries on aviation and World War II, and he loved fine crafted beers, tequilas and Swisher Sweet cigars. He treasured his many pets, including his devoted cat, Sabrina.
He is survived by his wife of 31 years, Kimberly (Power) Reny, of Derry; three daughters: Katelyn Dulong and her husband, Matthew, of Manchester; Sarah Reny of Londonderry; and Emily Reny of Derry; his father, Donald Reny, and his wife, Barbara, of Williamsburg, Va.; his half-sister, Cara Resnick, of Buffalo, N.Y.; his stepfather, Robert Gibbons; as well as several aunts, uncles and cousins.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Nov.16, 2022, from 4 to 6:30 p.m. in the Peabody Funeral Homes and Crematorium, 290 Mammoth Road, Londonderry. A funeral service will follow at 6:30 p.m. in the funeral home. Following cremation, his ashes will be buried in North Conway in the spring of 2023.
In lieu of flowers, memorial contributions can be made to the ASPCA.