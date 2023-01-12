Michael E. Martineau

Michael E. “Mike” Martineau, 69, of Keene and formerly of Spofford, passed away peacefully in the comfort of his Mom’s home on Friday, Jan. 6, 2023, with his family by his side.
Mike was born on Dec. 20, 1953, in Gardner, Mass. He was educated locally and earned his GED from Keene High School. In 1971, at the age of 18, Mike enlisted in the U.S. Army, serving in the Airborne Division. He was honorably discharged on April 18, 1977, at the rank of Private First Class.
Mike retired in 2022 from the plumbing and heating industry. He owned and operated M Martineau Plumbing and Heating in Spofford for more than 30 years. Mike’s passions included fishing with friends and family, hunting, playing cribbage, poker, pool, darts and about any game presented to him. Inheriting a love of sports he spent many years playing softball, basketball and rarely missed a New England Patriots game.
Mike enjoyed owning and riding many motorcycles over his lifetime, with his last bike, a Harley, being a favorite. Classic rock of the ’60s and ’70s was almost always playing in the background.
Mike was a member and volunteer of the American Legion in Keene, where he spent time with many friends. One of the things he was most proud of was his 13 years of service as a volunteer firefighter with the Spofford Fire Department.
Mr. Martineau is survived by his mother, Millicent Martineau, of Keene; his son, Chad, and significant other, Alixa Roy, of Winchester; his significant other, Debra Main-Smith, of Keene; his sister, Heidi Potter, and her husband, Robert, of Guilford, Vt.; and his nieces and nephews: Aaron Potter of Keene; Chelsea Potter Dore and her husband, Jason, of East Waterboro, Maine; and Tyler Potter of Guilford, Vt. He is also survived by a daughter, Aisha Saunders, of Saco, Maine; and many cousins, extended family and friends.
He was predeceased by his father, Arnold Martineau, in March of 2015.
The family of Michael invites you to join them in a Celebration of his life on Sunday, Jan. 15, 2023, at 2 p.m. in the Cheshire Family Chapel, 44 Maple Ave., Keene.
Although flowers are gladly accepted, the family has requested donations be made in his memory to the Spofford Fire Department, 9 Pontiac Drive, Chesterfield NH 03462.
Services are held under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave., Keene NH 03431 (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).