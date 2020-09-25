Michael E. “Mike” Gordon, 52, a long-time resident of Keene and formerly of Lowell, Mass., died on Saturday, Sept. 5, 2020, at Brattleboro Memorial Hospital from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident.
Michael was born the son of Deborah (Crabtree) and the late Jack Gordon on Oct. 6, 1967, in Sandusky, Ohio. He was educated in Lowell and graduated from Lowell Vocational Technical High School class of 1985.
Mike was a patriot and enlisted in the United States Marine Corps as a mortarman — 0341 on May 28, 1987. He served his time with distinction being deployed to Kuwait during Operation Desert Storm, Persian Gulf War in 1990. He was the recipient of the Good Conduct Medal, Sea Service Deployment Ribbon with two bronze stars, Combat Action Ribbon, Navy Unit Commendation Ribbon, Kuwait Liberation Medal (Kuwait) and the Kuwait Liberation Medal (Saudi Arabia). He was honorably discharged on June 27, 1991 at the rank of LCpl. E-3.
On March 31, 2007, he exchanged vows with Tammy J. Capone. They were married in a simple service in Keene with close family and friends in attendance. They have been married for 14 years.
Mr. Gordon is survived by his wife, Tammy J. Gordon of Keene; his children, Nicholas R. Forgues of Winchester, Nichole L. Gordon-Forgues of Keene and Ashlee M. Gordon of Keene; his mother, Deborah Gordon of Colebrook; his siblings, Kevin Gibbs and his wife, Pam, of Vickery, Ohio, Todd Gordon and his wife, Chis, of Dracut, Mass., and Kelly Fitzgerald and her husband, Tim, of Lowell, Mass. In addition, he leaves cousins, nieces, nephews, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Mike’s wishes there were no calling hours. Burial took place at the N.H. State Veterans Cemetery in Boscawen. He was buried privately with military honors and Christian burial rites on Friday, Sept. 25, 2006. All services were under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories, 44 Maple Ave. Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
