Michael E. “Mike” Gordon, 52, of Keene, passed away on Sept. 5, 2020. He passed suddenly and unexpectedly from injuries sustained in a motorcycle accident in Brattleboro. Services are incomplete and under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Chapel and Crematories in Keene (www.cheshirefamilyfh.com).
