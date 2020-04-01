Michael E. Blake
Michael Everett Blake left this world on March 29, 2020.
The son of Everett and Flora (Sanborn) Blake, he was born March 23, 1949. He graduated from Orford High School and earned a bachelor of science degree in forestry at the University of New Hampshire. Following graduation, he worked for Wagner Woodlands for a short time and then moved to Acworth, where he and his first wife built a log house and welcomed two sons, Samuel and Aaron. He continued to work in the forestry business with a skilled woodsman named “Sparky” and for “Tree Growers.” He established the Barns Company, focusing on authentic post-and-beam construction. Later, he did restoration and repair of older structures and worked on the restoration of the Acworth Meeting House. He was a skilled craftsman who demanded perfection in his work.
Michael did his best to support his sons in all their endeavors. He took great pride in them and their accomplishments in scholastics, sports and the good people they grew to be.
On June 21, 1997, he married June Ludlum, who shared his various interests and who was his helpmate through all of his physical challenges. Michael was a man who loved life and found joy in the simple things, such as hiking with his dogs, feeding the hummingbirds on his porch, and watching the sunset. He and June shared a love for vintage cars and they went to Watkins Glen, N.Y., every September to watch the vintage car races.
Family, friends and community were very important to him. He also had a reverence for nature and the forests in particular. He had a passion for old buildings, equipment and anything old which looked interesting. Michael had many friends both near and far. He enjoyed just sitting and having a conversation relating tales and catching up on the latest news. Mike volunteered for the Acworth Fire and Rescue Company for over 30 years, serving on the board and being a founding member of the then-F.A.S.T. squad.
Michael was predeceased by his parents, and a brother, Nathan Blake, of Coldwater, Ohio. He is survived by his wife, June Blake, of Acworth; his sons, Samuel (fiance, Dawn White) of Newmarket; and Aaron (fiance, Ann Grote) of Leavenworth, Wash.; his sisters, Lucille (Robert) Palifka; Kathleen (partner, Harry) Sanborn; Bethany (John) Miller; and Janice (Michael) Grady; and his uncle, Bernard Sanborn, all of Orford; and many nieces, nephews and cousins.
Michael will be remembered for his sense of humor and his perseverance in facing overwhelming physical challenges.
There will be a celebration of his life at a later date.
Donations in Michael’s name may be made to Specialty Clinic, attn: Sandy Peplau, 25 Ridgewood Road, Springfield, VT 05156; or Acworth Volunteer Fire and Rescue Co., Inc., P.O. Box 86, Acworth, NH 03601.
To leave a message of condolence, please visit the online guestbook at www.rickerfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.