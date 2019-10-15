Michael C. Barlick
Michael C. Barlick, 54, of Valencia, Pa., and former longtime resident of Jaffrey, died in the comfort of his home on Oct. 11, 2019, after a sudden illness.
He was born in Detroit, Mich., on Dec. 12, 1964, the son of Michael W. and the late Sharon B. (Skodney) Barlick.
The family moved to Jaffrey in 1971 and he attended local schools, graduating with the Conant High School Class of 1983.
After graduating high school his business endeavors included assisting in operating a successful limousine company. After years of working in the restaurant industry for others, his dream of owning and operating his own establishment in his beloved hometown became a reality in 1994 when the door of Michaels’ Jaffrey Manor opened. Here he happily served friends and neighbors for many years. Michael could be considered “George Bailey” of Jaffrey, for always lending a hand, supporting and serving his community as well as many organizations in times of need.
He was a long time Selectman for the Town of Jaffrey and was voted Citizen of the Year in 1999. Michael was a member of TEAM Jaffrey and was involved in the original downtown revitalization project. He was a member of St. Patrick’s parish for many years, where he was an altar server and later joined the The Knights of Columbus Council 8544.
During this time, Michael met the love of his life, Lisa M. Menard. They married on Oct. 10, 2004, and recently celebrated their 15th wedding anniversary.
Following his time as co-owner and chef alongside his father at Michaels’ Jaffrey Manor, Michael moved to North Carolina in 2006 for the opening of Joe Fish Casual Seafood restaurant. He operated this establishment for four years before moving to Pennsylvania in 2010. There he was active in his local Lions Club and with the Callery Volunteer Fire Department. He continued his life of service in caring for his local community as well as those in need.
Michael was passionate about sailing, country music, big old cars, but most of all, cooking and politics.
He is survived by his wife: Lisa (Menard) Barlick, of Valencia, Pa.; his father and stepmother: Michael and Linda (Zecha) Barlick of Plymouth; his sisters: Andrea Barlick of Keene; and Alison Adams and her husband, Scott, of Colorado; his “kids,” Chloe and Fritzie; as well as several nieces, nephews and cousins. He was predeceased by his mother, Sharon B. Barlick, in 1992.
Calling hours will be held on Wednesday, Oct., 16, 2019, at the Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey, from 5 until 7 p.m. A Mass of Christian Burial will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, at 10 a.m. at St. Patrick’s Church, 89 Main St., Jaffrey. Burial will follow at St. Patrick’s Cemetery in Jaffrey.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations may be made, in Michael’s name, to the Callery Volunteer Fire Company, 179 Main St., Callery, PA 16024 (www.calleryvfc.com)
To share a memory or offer a condolence to Michael’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
