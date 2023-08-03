Michael Arthur Daniels, also known as “Rumpot,” passed away on July 30, 2023, surrounded by his loving family, after a period of declining health.
He was born on April 8, 1962, in Keene to the late Arthur and Janice (Cassin) Daniels, and was a lifelong resident of the area.
In his younger years, Mike could always be found riding the trails on his motorcycle with his friends. These were the moments that were his happiest. Anyone who knew him would say he had a quick wit and quite the sense of humor, coupled with his distinct roaring laugh.
He was known to give family and friends nicknames, very rarely actually calling anyone by their actual name. There is The Kid, Smiley, Wiggy, Old Man, Little Mike, Norton, Blob, Pudge, 302, and the list goes on. If you did not know someone’s given nickname, you had no idea who he was talking about.
Michael was predeceased by his parents, Janice and Arthur Daniels; and his grandparents, Gladys and William Daniels, and Yvonne and Francis Cassin.
He is survived by his son, Kurt Daniels, of Keene; his sister, Lisa Alex, and her husband, Don, of Keene; his former wife and friend, Sheila Daniels, of Keene; his niece, Emily Bowers, and her husband, Elijah, of Keene; his nephew, Colby Robichaud, of Keene; and many close lifelong friends, aunts, uncles and cousins.
Per Michael’s wishes, there will be no formal services.
Fletcher Funeral Home has been entrusted with arrangements. To express condolences to the family or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.