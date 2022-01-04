Michael Anthony Stewart, 68, of Alstead, passed away in the comfort of his home on Dec. 29, 2021.
Michael was born in Woburn, Mass., on Dec. 18, 1953. He was the son of the late Ruth H. (Pierce) and Elwyn C. Stewart, and sister to the late Elaine C. Baglione. He spent his childhood in Dorchester, Mass., before moving to the Monadnock Region. Once in the area, Michael resided in Keene, Munsonville, Nelson, Stoddard and Alstead. He was a 1972 graduate of Keene High School.
Michael began his career at Perkins, Basset and Wright in Keene before forming his own company, Monadnock Industrial Supply. A hard and dedicated worker, Michael was also employed by the U.S. Postal Service and Pizza Pi.
He valued the many friendships he had made throughout his career. Michael loved his children and supported them during their childhood as a baseball coach, Boy Scout Leader, and the biggest fan at his daughter’s gymnastics meets. He had a positive impact on many serving as a youth group leader at both the United Church of Christ in Keene and Nelson Congregational Church.
Michael enjoyed spending time with family and friends on Granite Lake in his boat. Most recently, he enjoyed exploring new lakes on his paddle boat with his fiancee. Michael, an avid New England sports fan, was passionate about watching games with family and friends. He cherished going to Red Sox games at Fenway Park and dreamed about visiting every MLB ballpark. In his words, he was fortunate enough to have been able to see every New England sports team win a championship during his lifetime.
Michael is survived by his son, Christopher M. Stewart of Stoddard; his daughter, Katie A. Stewart, and her fiancee, Lindsey K. Wilson, of Norfolk, Va.; his fiancee, Maxine Anderson, of Alstead; and his nieces, nephew, cousins and numerous friends.
Family and friends are invited to calling hours on Thursday, Jan. 6, 2022, from 5 to 7 p.m. at Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St. Keene. A funeral service will be held Friday, Jan. 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. at the United Church of Christ, 23 Central Square, Keene. All those attending services are required to wear masks and practice appropriate physical distancing. A graveside service at the Nelson Village Cemetery and celebration of Michael’s life will be announced in the spring for all who knew and loved Michael. In lieu of flowers, contributions in his memory may be made to: The Jimmy Fund, P.O. Box 849168, Boston MA 02284 (www.jimmyfund.org/gift).
Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences to the Stewart family or to share memories of Michael, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
