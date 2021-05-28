It is with profound sadness that we announce the death of our son, Michael A. Vaine, who died unexpectedly in the comfort of his home on May 10, 2021.
Michael was born in Keene on July 26, 1985, and graduated from Keene High School in 2002. Michael moved to Midway, Ga., in 2017, where he had worked at many machine shops and had last worked at Savannah Global Solutions. Michael was extremely proud of being a Deacon at his church in Georgia. He also enjoyed riding his Harley and playing guitar. The loss of his sense of humor, positive attitude, determination and friendly nature that touched so many lives creates a void that will not easily be filled.
Michael is survived by his parents, Terry and Judy (Ellis) Vaine; his sister, Teresa Graves, and her husband, Art; his niece, Jaidyn Graves; his brother, David Vaine; his grandmother, Evelyn Warner; and his aunts, uncles, cousins and many friends.
There will be a Celebration of Life on June 5, 2021, at 1 p.m. at Terry’s and Judy’s home.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.