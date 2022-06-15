Michael A. Given

My beloved husband, Michael Andre Given, passed away peacefully in hospice care on Saturday, May 21, 2022. Although he lost his battle with cancer, Michael fought hard and died with dignity, with his boots on, as he requested.
Born on Aug. 8, 1952, in Peterborough, son of the late Aylmer H. and Mary (Desmarais) Given, Michael graduated from Conant High School before receiving degrees from New Hampshire Technical College, Manchester Community College, Nashua Community College, and Fitchburg State University. Michael was a lifelong learner and continued to earn certificates in many other disciplines up until his passing.
Michael was a contractor and for almost 50 years ran his own business, Given Masonry Inc. in Jaffrey. He took great pride in his work and leaves his mark behind on countless homes and businesses in Jaffrey and the Monadnock Region. Michael enjoyed riding his mountain bike, taking college classes, spending time at home with family, meeting his buddies at the VFW for a beer and travelling to foreign countries. He always looked forward to spending time at our home in Lake Worth, Fla., to escape New England winters.
Michael was a very proud U.S. Army veteran, serving his country from 1972-75, a National Guardsman from 1976-77, and spent time in the U.S. Army Reserves between the years 1979 and1984. Michael was discharged honorably for his service. As a life member of the Jaffrey VFW Post 5613, Michael held office as Post Commander from 2007-09, as well as Chaplain. He also served on the Memorial Day Committee and held the distinct honor of being Master of Ceremonies. In addition, Michael was a member of the Vietnam-Korean Memorial Park Committee in Jaffrey, and was a past member of the Jaffrey American Legion Post 11.
Michael was predeceased by his parents, Aylmer H. and Mary Given, and his grandson, Caleb Happ. Michael is survived by his wife, Ann Marie; his stepchildren, Justin and Adam Happ, and Joel and Joanna (Happ) Nagy; his granddaughter, Lucia Happ; his siblings: Steve Given and Kathy Eneguess, Cindy and Tim Foley, Cathy and Joel Proulx, Aylmer and Perry Given, Mary Beth Given and Russ Cloutier, John and Diane Given, Christine Morris, Charlie Given and Jennifer Ashooh; many loving nieces and nephews; and a large extended family.
Family and friends are warmly invited to Michael’s graveside service with Military Honors taking place on Monday, June 20, 2022, at noon at St. Patrick Cemetery on Hillcrest Road in Jaffrey. A Celebration of Life will immediately follow the service at the VFW Post 5613, 12 Hathorne Road, Jaffrey. Light refreshments will be served.
In lieu of flowers, contributions may be made to Community Hospice House, 210 Naticook Road, Merrimack NH 03054. To share memories, photos and condolences, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
