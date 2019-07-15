Michael A. Elsesser
Michael A. Elsesser, 66, of West River Road, Hooksett, formerly of Acworth, passed away Saturday, July 6, 2019, at the Oceanside Center in Hampton.
Michael was born in Bellows Falls on Aug. 25, 1952, the son of Richard and Dolores (Ferguson) Elsesser. He was a graduate of Fall Mountain High School, attended welding school, and earned an associate’s degree from N.H. Vocational Technical College in Manchester. Michael served in the U.S. Marine Corps and the Army National Guard and worked as a mechanic for Pitco Frialater, Inc., in Bow. He enjoyed fishing, hunting and spending time at the family farm.
Michael is survived by his father, Richard L. Elsesser and stepmother, Shirley E. Elsesser; his son, Adam M. Elsesser of Hooksett; his daughter, Angela M. Meyer of Manchester; his brothers, James D. Elsesser of Carrabelle Beach, Fla., and Glenn R. Elsesser and wife, Jody, of Alstead; his sisters, Debra A. Hunter of Pittston, Maine and Ruth E. Barrie of Port Richie, Fla.; and his granddaughter, Samantha Meyer. He is predeceased by his mother, Dolores A. Elsesser; and brother, Paul H. Elsesser.
There will be a memorial service at 11 a.m. Friday, July 19, at the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 14 Mammoth Road, Hooksett, doors will be open at 10:30 a.m. Burial will take place 11 a.m. Saturday, July 20, in the Acworth Cemetery.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations in Michael’s name may be made to the Emmanuel Baptist Church, 14 Mammoth Road, Hooksett, NH 03106 or to the Third Congregational Church, P.O. Box 164, Alstead, NH 03602.
