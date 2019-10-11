Michael A. Bailey
The loving and big-hearted Michael A. Bailey, 56, a lifelong resident of Keene, will be greatly missed by many with his sudden passing on Oct. 1, 2019.
His parents, Arnold H. and Joann M. (Daigle) Bailey, proudly welcomed their son into the world on July 12, 1963, in Keene.
Michael worked as an electrician with his father in his father’s business, Arnold Bailey Electric, Inc., for several years. He had a great love of the outdoors, and a special place in his heart for animals of all kinds. He also enjoyed photography and 4-wheeling.
Michael had just started to enjoy watching football games with his father, and he also enjoyed watching NASCAR. He was very good with working on and repairing equipment, especially tractors and snowplows. He also enjoyed being on his computer.
He will be greatly missed by many, especially: his son, Brett Bailey of Keene; his granddaughter, Maddison Bailey of Keene; his parents of Keene; a brother, Robert Bailey, of Swanzey; his nieces and nephews: Jason Bailey, Tanya Bailey, Tara Delaney and Matthew Bailey; his great-nieces and great-nephews: Jourdan Bailey, Eliana Bailey, Ashlyn Bailey, Gabriel Ledoux, Cameron Smith, Cullen Houle, Addison Bailey, Alexandra Bailey and Everett Delaney; and his half-sister, Nancy Howard of Keene. He was predeceased by two brothers, Jimmy Bailey as an infant in 1976, and Douglas L. Bailey in 1985.
A celebration of Michael’s life will be held on Thursday, Oct. 17, 2019, from 4 to 6 p.m. in the Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Funeral services and burial in the Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene, will be private.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Bailey’s memory to David’s House, Inc., P.O. Box 660, Lebanon 03766-6600.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.