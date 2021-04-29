Merton R. Wood, 90, of 7 Hale St., Winchendon, Mass., died peacefully at his residence Tuesday morning, April 27, 2021, with his family at his side.
He was born in Lunenburg, Vt., on Feb. 25, 1931, son of the late John M. and Sarah E. (Lucas) Wood, and moved to this area at the age of 16. Mert entered the U.S. Air Force, where he earned his GED and proudly served his country from 1949 to 1952.
Merton worked as a tool and die maker/machinist for many years at C.R. Bard in Fitzwilliam until his retirement. His greatest enjoyment was spending time with his family. An avid hunter and fisherman, he also enjoyed horses, camping and blueberry picking. For many years, he and his wife enjoyed spending winters in Zephyrhills, Fla. An animal lover, he was a member of the Cheshire County 4H for many years, Eugene M. Connor American Legion Post 393 and was a former member of the Winchendon Rod and Gun Club.
He leaves his wife of 63 years, J. Faye (Parks) Wood; three daughters: Carla Wood and her significant other, John Hockman, of Winchendon, Mass.; Rhisa Abbascia and her husband, Peter, of Charlton, Mass.; and Shelby Moore and her husband, Chuck, of Sullivan; eight grandchildren, 15 great-grandchildren and many nieces and nephews. He was preceded in death by his brothers and sisters.
Private funeral services will be held at the convenience of the family. Burial will be in Riverside Cemetery in Winchendon, Mass.
Memorial donations may be made to the Winchendon Rod and Gun Club, 169 Winchendon Road, Winchendon MA 01475.
Stone-Ladeau Funeral Home, 343 Central Street, Winchendon, Mass. is directing arrangements (www.stone-ladeau.com).
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.