Merrylin G. Johnson
Merrylin G. (DeRose) Johnson, 86, of Gilsum, passed away in the comfort of her home on Nov. 10, 2019.
She was born in Rutland, Vt., on March 10, 1933, the daughter of the late Pan (Preville) and Bernard DeRose. She attended area schools and graduated from Bellows Falls High School with the class of 1951.
On June 15, 1957, Merrylin married the love her life, Dale S. Johnson. Together they celebrated 62 wonderful years.
Up until her retirement in 1995, Merrylin had been employed by Keene Public Library as an assistant in charge of circulation.
In 2013, while celebrating the 250th anniversary, Merrylin was awarded Gilsum Citizen of the Year, which was much deserved due all her contributions to her town. She was a founder of the Gilsum Historical Society and served on the Board of Trustees for the Gilsum library where she was also a librarian.
Merrylin will be fondly remembered by all who knew her for her infectious smile and always having a happy demeanor. She was an avid quilter. Merrylin had a passion for dance and was a dance instructor for many of the Gilsum youths.
Merrylin will be dearly missed by her husband, Dale S. Johnson of Gilsum; daughter, Bernadette J. Powers and her husband, Steven, of North Carolina; and grandsons, Matthew Powers and Will Powers, both of Florida.
A memorial service for Merrylin will be held Saturday, Nov. 16, 2019, at 2 p.m. at the Gilsum Congregational Church, 13 Main St., Gilsum.
In lieu of flowers, please consider a memorial donation in Merrylin G. Johnson’s name to the Gilsum Volunteer Fire Department & Rescue Squad, P.O. Box 314, Gilsum, NH 03448.
Fletcher Funeral Home has been entrusted with the arrangements. To express condolences or to share a memory, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
