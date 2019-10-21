Merrill T. Cox, 81, a longtime resident of Swanzey and formerly of Keene, died on Saturday, Oct. 12, 2019. He passed peacefully in the comfort of his home with the love of family near.
Merrill was born the son of the late Flora E. (Lockhart) and Merrill H. Cox on July 20, 1938, in Caribou, Me. He was educated in Keene where he attended local schools.
He was formerly married to Norma Callahan, who he has stayed close friends with.
Merrill was employed at Frazier Furniture for many years as a furniture builder until his retirement. Prior, he had worked at Sprague and Carlton in Keene for several years.
Merrill enjoyed playing and watching baseball and softball, fishing, hunting, dancing and playing cards. He was always up for a good game of horseshoes and enjoyed spending time in his garden.
Mr. Cox is survived by his children: Tana M. DiMeco and her husband, Richard, of Swanzey; Michael T. Cox and his wife, Susan, of Swanzey; Bret N. Cox and his companion, Michelle Carter, of Swanzey; and Todd H. Cox and his wife, Jamie, of Keene. In addition, he leaves seven grandchildren, 12 great grandchildren, cousins, extended family and friends.
In keeping with Merrill's wishes, there are no calling hours. A graveside service will be held on Monday, Oct. 21, 2019, at 11 a.m. in Mountain View Cemetery, Old Homestead Highway, Rt. 32 S. Swanzey. In lieu of flowers the family would prefer donations be made in memory of Merrill T. Cox to: Hospice and Community Services, 312 Marlboro St. Keene 03431. All services are under the care of Cheshire Family Funeral Home and Crematories, 46 South Winchester St., Swanzey 03446. WWW.cheshirefamilyfh.com
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.