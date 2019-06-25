Melvin M. LaFargue
Melvin M. LaFargue, 78, of Devine, Texas, passed away on Saturday, June 15, 2019, in San Antonio, Texas.
Melvin was born in Keene March 13, 1941, to Edward Joseph LaFargue and Arlene Harvey Holmes.
Melvin is preceded in death by his parents, Edward LaFargue; Arlene and Bertram Holmes; sister, Brenda Robinson.
Melvin is survived by his wife, Evelyn L. LaFargue; sons, Michael Allen LaFargue, Christopher Robert LaFargue (Alison); daughters, Mary Ann Reed (Ray), Brenda R. Thomas (Anthony), Beverly D. Robinson (Billy); brother, Forest LaBounty (Patricia); sister, Beverley Mosher; seven grandchildren, Shannon Martinez (Jeremy), Rachael Reed, Jessica Jones, William Robinson, Michael Rider, Damien LaFargue, Cassandra LaFargue; and five great-grandchildren.
Funeral service was held Wednesday, June 19, at 10 a.m. at Hurley Funeral Home Chapel, Devine, Texas. Visitation was held Wednesday, June 19, from 2 to 9 p.m. at Hurley Funeral Home Chapel, Devine, Texas. Interment was held Thursday, June 20, at 9:45 a.m. in Fort Sam Houston National Cemetery, San Antonio, Texas.
Arrangements are under the direction of Hurley Funeral Home, 303 West College Ave., Devine, Texas (830-663-4445 or hurleyfuneralhome.com).
