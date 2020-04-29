Melvin G. Partello
Melvin G. Partello, of Swanzey, died April 22, 2020.
He always said that he didn’t want an obituary — that it would be enough to say that he was born, he lived, and he died. However, since he is no longer here to complain about it, he gets this final salute to a brave man.
Melvin was born in Utica, N.Y., on Oct. 25, 1925. He joined the Army during World War II. After being wounded in the Battle of the Bulge, he was assigned to the Supreme Headquarters Allied Expeditionary Force (SHAEF) to guard General Eisenhower. Among other medals, he was awarded the Purple Heart, the Bronze Star and the French Legion of Honor medal.
Melvin was a hardworking man who believed that anything made by humans can be fixed by humans. He spent his life proving that as he helped his family and friends fix automobile, heating, plumbing and electrical problems. His daughter will never forget the first time she had to hire an electrician because she was gobsmacked when she received the bill.
Melvin was predeceased by his son, Daniel. He is survived by Beverly, his wife of 66 years, of Swanzey; his daughter Peggie of Fitzwilliam; his son Timothy (Patricia) of Gansevoort, N.Y.; and his son Thomas (Robert DuSold) of Maplewood, N.J. His legacy to his children includes his generosity of spirit, his sense of humor and, of course, his love of dogs.
The family will hold private services. Should you wish to remember Melvin, consider making a donation of time or money to an organization that serves veterans or cares for animals.
