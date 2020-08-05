Melony Raitto
Melony Favreau Raitto, a lifelong resident of Fitzwilliam, passed away unexpectedly in her home on July 30, 2020.
Melony was the first-born of three children on June 23, 1960, to Robert and Marilyn Favreau. She married David Raitto on July 30, 1988. Sadly, David passed on Oct. 29, 2017.
Melony loved her family, especially her children, Audra Raitto of Keene, and Jay Raitto of Fitzwilliam. In addition, she is survived by her father, Robert Favreau; her brother and sister-in law, Darnell and Debbie Favreau; her sister, Felicia Favreau; cousins, nieces and nephews.
