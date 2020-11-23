Meline M. Bleau

The family matriarch, Meline M. “Liney” Bleau, 91, of Swanzey, passed away peacefully at her home on Friday, Nov. 20, 2020, surrounded by her loving family.
Her parents, Angeline (Secore) and Leon Alexander Sr., welcomed their daughter into the world on Dec. 24, 1928, in Gilsum.
A resident of Keene for many years, Liney worked for the former Princess Shoe Company in Keene for 27 years, performing various duties such as stitching and lacing. She went on to become the supervisor of housekeeping at Westwood Healthcare for 13 years before retiring.
Her hobbies included crocheting hats and sweaters for Cheshire babies, as well as for surrounding schools. She took great joy and pride in donating these hats and sweaters to the many newborns and children in need. She also enjoyed puzzles, watching the Red Sox, game shows and taking trips with the Troy Senior Club.
Liney married the love of her life, Robert O. Bleau Sr., on June 22, 1946. They shared 49 years of wonderful memories before Robert’s passing in October of 1995. She and Robert raised three boys together, sharing many adventures as her family grew up.
She was an eloquent lady who in her earlier years enjoyed wearing matching attire with her husband for their weekend shopping extravaganzas. She was often seen driving her Cadillac in Keene, dawning a blue tint to her beautiful white hair. She had a fun and feisty spirit that she was not afraid to show. From riding a dirt bike with her grandson, awaking the grandkids at 4 a.m. dressed up like Santa, or just visiting with family and friends with a “Natty Light” she was always up for an adventure.
Liney loved all family gatherings, but her favorites were, by far, Halloween and Christmas. She was known by many for dressing in some crazy costume and she would drive around from house to house taunting her loved ones only to be found out when they saw her Cadillac pulling away. On Christmas Eve, family gathered for her birthday, where we shared many laughs, old stories and great food.
She will be missed by many, especially her two sons: Robert Bleau Jr. of Troy; and Mark Bleau and his wife, Sue, of Swanzey; her grandchildren, whom she treasured and loved spending time with: Robert Bleau III, Robyn Lyons, Ranae Goodrich, Tracy Roberts, Tammy Bleau and Trevor Bleau; seven great-grandchildren: Kaleb, Hannah, Jacob, Danielle, Jarica, Gabrielle and Matthew, who all lovingly called her Méme; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. She was predeceased by her husband; a son, Bruce Bleau, in June of 2000; a brother, Leon “Bub” Alexander; and four sisters: Louise Dubois, Irene Underwood, Lillian Gagne and Theresa Whitney.
Mom, Méme, friend ... she will be forever be missed but our memories of her will live on.
A celebration of Liney’s life and visitation will be held on Tuesday evening, Nov. 24, 2020, from 6 to 8 p.m. in the Fletcher Funeral Home, 33 Marlboro St., Keene. Funeral services and burial in the St. Joseph Cemetery, Keene, will be held privately by the family. All those in attendance at the visitation and funeral services are requested to please wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements.
In lieu of flowers, donations may be made in Mrs. Bleau’s memory to Patient Care Needs of Hospice, c/o Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431-0564; or to the American Cancer Society, N.H. Division, 2 Commerce Drive, Suite 110, Bedford NH 03110.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.fletcherfuneralhome.com.
