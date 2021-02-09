Melanie L. Petersen, 68, of Swanzey, passed away on Jan. 28, 2021, at Cheshire Medical Center Dartmouth Hitchcock, Keene.
Her parents, Robert and Lucy (Krauter) Dunkelmann, welcomed their daughter into the world on June 16, 1952, in Englewood, N.J. She grew up in Harrington Park, N.J.
Melanie received her associates degree in fashion design from Massey Junior College.
A resident of Swanzey since 2002, Melanie worked as a veterinary technician with Park Place Veterinary Clinic in North Swanzey.
She loved her times spent tent camping during her many hiking trips in the White Mountains. She also loved tending to her vegetable and floral gardens at her home, taking great pride in the meticulous landscaping scenes she created. Melanie enjoyed watercolor painting, playing with her grandkids and hikes with her two Australian shepherd-mix dogs.
She will be greatly missed by her two children: her son, Stephen Petersen, and his wife, Lauren, of Hancock; and her daughter, Lauren M. Petersen, of Keene; her beloved grandchildren, Aiden Petersen and Bryanna Petersen; her sister, Robin Shenise, of Swanzey; and her nephews, Brian and Jared Shenise, of New Jersey.
A celebration of life for Melanie will be held privately by the family.
For those who wish, donations may be made in her memory to the Monadnock Humane Society, 101 West Swanzey Road, West Swanzey NH 03446.
The Foley Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
Commented
Sorry, there are no recent results for popular commented articles.