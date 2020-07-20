Meggie Mische Duffy
Meggie Mische Duffy, 36, a lifelong resident of the Monadnock Region, passed away unexpectedly on Wednesday, July 15, 2020, in Keene.
She was born in Keene on Feb. 18, 1984, the daughter of Thomas Duffy and Katie Wheeler.
As a child, Meggie was a talented athlete, gifted artist and mischievous prankster. Always incredibly outgoing, she was full of love and had a big heart. When she felt so inclined, she demonstrated a tireless work ethic, and she never shied away from trying new things.
Meggie enjoyed a path in life that was unconventional. She graduated from Victory High School in 2002, and then went on to attend the Continental Academie of Hair Design in Hudson. Meggie lived each day of her life as if it would be her last, and desired to make people laugh and valued happiness. The greatest joy of her life was her daughter, Irelynn Mische Goulet.
Meggie is survived by her parents; her sisters, Hannah (Duffy) Thompson and Caitlin (Duffy) Wright; her brother, Keegan Duffy; and her daughter Irelynn.
At her request, there will be no calling hours.
A graveside service will be held on Friday, July 24, 2020, at 1 p.m. at Conant Cemetery on Stratton Road in Jaffrey. Rev. Mark Koyama, Pastor of the United Church of Jaffrey will officiate. Masks will be required at the service.
The family requests no flowers, please. Instead, please consider making memorial contributions in Meggie’s name to her daughter Irelynn’s education fund being established at TD Bank. COVID-19 delays at the bank have slowed the process of establishing the account. Once the account details are obtained, they will be announced on Meggie’s obituary page at www.cournoyerfh.com. Until then, any contributions for the education fund may be forwarded to The Good Neighbor Fund, P.O. Box 486, Jaffrey NH 03452, where they will be deposited, in their entirety, into Irelynn’s account.
To share memories, photographs and condolences with Meggie’s family, please visit www.cournoyerfh.com.
