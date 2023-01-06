Megan Rose Dysart, 45, of New Ipswich, passed away on Jan. 2, 2023, at Dartmouth Hitchcock Medical Center in Lebanon with her loving family by her side.
She was born in Peterborough on Dec. 1, 1977.
Megan graduated from Mascenic Regional High School with the class of 1996. She worked as an administrative assistant at Grace Electric.
Megan was known for her warm and inviting personality. She had the ability to light up a room and befriend everyone she came across. She had an immense love for animals and loved her dogs.
She was predeceased by her brother, Ian Johnson; and her grandparents, Lois and Ron Johnson, and Marion Lord.
Megan will be forever remembered by her husband of 23 years, Jason Dysart; her two sons: Jason “Jay” Dysart and his wife, Chelsea, of Fitzwilliam; and Gavin Dysart of New Ipswich; her mother, Marie, and stepfather, Dick Dennett, of New Ipswich; her three brothers: Bob Lord of New Hampshire; Heath Johnson and his wife, Mel, of Exeter; and Brett Dennett of New Ipswich; her sister, Molly Jonson, of New Hampshire; her two beloved grandchildren who called her “Mami,” Bella and Harper; her mother- and father-in-law, Mardi and Bruce Poliquin, of New Ipswich; her brother-in-law, Nathan Dysart; as well as many aunts, uncles, cousins, nieces, nephews, friends and especially her beloved dogs.
Friends and family are invited to attend visitation on Saturday, Jan. 7, 2023, from 11 a.m. to 12:30 p.m. at Cournoyer Funeral Home, 33 River St., Jaffrey.
Her funeral service will begin in the chapel of Cournoyer Funeral Home at 12:30 p.m.
A reception will be held following services at the American Legion, 25 Webster St., Jaffrey. All are welcome.
Burial will take place in the springtime.
