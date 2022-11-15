May (Peggy) Patch Graves passed away on Nov. 9, 2022, at her home in Walpole just after her 91st birthday.
She was the wife of the late Robert L. Graves, who predeceased her on April 26, 2020, after nearly 68 years of marriage.
Peggy was born to May (Jennings) and Cecil Patch in Bellows Falls on Oct. 28, 1931. She was an only child for 10 years until her brother, William, was born. Peggy was doted upon by her grandparents and three maiden aunts, Nancy, Maria and Annette Jennings. They were a very important part of her life, and she spent many happy weekends and summers with them in their East Wallingford home.
At age 14, she moved with her family to Walpole and attended Walpole High School. It was there she met Vaughnette Nystrom Neal, who would become her lifelong best friend for 76 years. That’s where she also met her future husband. Bob had his eye on her in high school, but she was not allowed to date or stay out past 10 p.m., so it would be two more years before they could begin their life together. They were married on Oct. 13, 1952, and moved to Bennington as newlyweds.
In 1958, Bob and Peggy returned to Great Brook Farm and began farming on the family farm. Bob and Peggy were a devoted couple, and they had a relationship like none other. They both worked hard all day on the farm and in the house caring for their family. Throughout the years of little money and too much work they always stayed kind, respectful and dedicated to each other, setting an example of what a marriage should look like to all who crossed their paths. They talked, laughed and joked every day. As parents, they were a tight team. Together they expected their children to do well in school, work first and play later, and to help others. They supported their children with unconditional love, high expectations and the importance of family.
Peggy had a strong faith and grew up in the East Wallingford Baptist Church. She later became a member of the Walpole Congregational Church and volunteered in many capacities, from Sunday School teacher to Deacon. She and her friend, Betty Prentiss, started the first live Nativity on the Common more than 50 years ago. She was co-chairman of the Fresh Air Fund for many, many years, traveling to New York City each summer to chaperone a bus full of children coming to the Walpole area. She and Betty started the first Old Home Days in 1984.
Peggy was a member of the Walpole Grange, was Supervisor of the Checklist, a Cub Scout den mother and a volunteer driver for Meals on Wheels. She was quick to offer help to neighbors and fed hundreds of people at her table. Peggy was a true friend to many and a devoted mother, grandmother and great-grandmother.
She will be greatly missed by her children: Cindy Westover and her husband, David; Peter Graves; Annette Wilson and her husband, Greg; and Jean Brewer and her husband, Peter; and her grandchildren: Robert Westover, Andy Westover, Tyler Westover, Samuel Graves, Kathryn Graves, Leah Robinson, Anna Richards, Mary Cutting, Emily Wilson, Jessica Levanchy and Michael Maxwell. She also adored her 13 great-grandchildren. She leaves behind her sister-in-law Terri Patch; and her brother and sister-in-law, John and Patty Graves; many nieces and nephews; and her close friends, Vaughnette Neal, Jane Johnson and Marilyn Blake.
She was predeceased by her husband; and her brother, Bill Patch.
A graveside service will take place on Saturday, Nov. 19, 2022, at 1:30 p.m. at the Walpole Cemetery, with a reception to follow at the Walpole Town Hall.
In lieu of flowers, please make donations to Our Place, 4 Island St., Bellows Falls VT 05101.
Arrangements have been entrusted to the care of the Fenton and Hennessey Funeral Home, 55 Westminster St., Bellows Falls VT 05101 (www.fentonandhennessey.com).