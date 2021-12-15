May M. Kelly, 96, a longtime resident of Winchester, passed away peacefully on Dec. 4, 2021, in the arms of her granddaughter, Kathryn.
She was born on May 4, 1925, in Fitchburg, Mass., daughter of Alma Sophia Peltonamia and Frank George Burgmaster. May married William Kelly Sr. in 1942 and celebrated 53 years of marriage. The Kelly family operated a Brown Swiss Dairy Farm for many years and May was an integral part of the operation, a 4H leader, and chaperone at New Hampshire fairs showing cattle. She served as secretary treasurer of the N.H. Brown Swiss Association.
May was the mother of sons William Jr. and Tom, both receiving FFA Star State Farmer awards, and she also received the Mother of a National FFA Officer Award for the encouragement, cooperation and assistance given her son which contributed to his outstanding achievement in the FFA. William Jr. was national FFA vice president.
May was a wonderful mother and grandmother. She loved to cook, enjoyed gardening to fill the family freezer, raised house plants to fill many rooms, and raised canaries, parakeets, chickens, geese and miniature poodles. May was a talented musician playing her beloved guitar, piano and mandolin while singing and yodeling. Before marriage May sang on WKNE radio. She made many hooked and braided rugs and decorated her home with handmade pottery and other crafts. She also rode and drove the family pony, Brownie.
May will be deeply missed by her daughter, Nancy Harm; her sons, William Kelly Jr. and Tom Kelly; her stepdaughters, Pearl Thompson and Ruth Balla; her granddaughter, Kathryn Scoville; her grandsons, William Kelly III, Michael Harm and Mark Harm; and her great-granddaughters, Abby and Molly Scoville. Her husband, William Kelly Sr., and stepdaughter, Bernice Doody, preceded her in death.
Family and friends will gather at her home farm on Saturday, May 7, 2022, at 1 p.m. to celebrate her life and have a ceremony at the family cemetery on Old Westport Road, Winchester. In lieu of flowers, the family would appreciate donations to the FFA or 4-H programs that the family was involved in.
