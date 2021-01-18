On Friday, Jan. 1, 2021, Max Goddard passed away at the age of 28.
He is survived by his mother, Maryann May; his uncle, Stephen Parker; and his older half-brother, Mitchell Goddard.
Max was born on May 19, 1992, in Danbury, Conn., and grew up in Sullivan with his mother, Maryann May, and his late grandparents, Ted and Mary Parker. Max is the son of the late Mitchell C. Goddard.
He was an avid lover of all things music and film. As a teenager and young adult, he formed several garage bands with friends and even won an award for a short film he starred in during the 2004 Keene State College Film Festival. Max was the proud owner of a cherished 100-piece nutcracker collection which he displayed and added to every Christmas season.
Max had hemophilia and was a beloved member of the New England Hemophilia Association (NEHA) community. Max was integral to the success of many NEHA events, particularly their Family Camp program. For nearly three decades, Max and his mother attended and volunteered at Family Camp, which is held at Geneva Point Center in Moultonborough. Over the years, Max became the essence of camp as he gave his heart and soul to it as a counselor and young leader.
During Family Camp, Max provided confidence and guidance to countless kids with a bleeding disorder to help them learn how to self-infuse their medication and manage their chronic condition. He was a lion to other young adults with a bleeding disorder and his kindness and dedication was second to none.
Donations can be made in Max’s honor to NEHA. A check may be sent to their office or made online: NEHA, 347 Washington St., Suite 401, Dedham MA 02026; or by visiting www.nehemophilia.org.
The Fletcher Funeral Home of Keene is assisting the family with the arrangements. To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.FletcherFuneralHome.com.
