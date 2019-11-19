Max B. Wing Jr.
Max B. Wing Jr., 91, of Surry passed away peacefully on Oct. 23, 2019.
Born in Keene on April 28, 1928, Max was the son of Max and Florence Wing of Keene.
He worked in the Monadnock Region for years in the construction/paving business. He enjoyed spending time supplying friends and acquaintances with truck parts to keep their rigs going and his help was always available when needed.
Max will be missed by many who will treasure their own memories of time spent with him.
