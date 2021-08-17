All are welcome to attend a graveside service for Maurice Marshall Barrett, who died Jan. 3, 2021. Maurice was a former Keene tax collector, friend, husband, father, grandfather and great-grandfather who loved to laugh and visit with people. The service will be held at Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene, on Saturday, Aug. 21, 2021, at 11 a.m.
