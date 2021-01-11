Maurice M. Barrett, 86, a lifelong resident of Keene, passed away on Jan. 3, 2021, at the Keene Center Genesis, Court Street, Keene, following a brief illness.
His parents, Paul M. and Lillian (Keyes) Barrett, welcomed their son into the world on Sept. 6, 1934, in Keene. He was a graduate of Keene High School and attended the University of New Hampshire, where he completed courses in tax collecting.
Early in his work career, Maurice was an administrative assistant at the former Geilenburg and Sons Woven Labels in Marlborough. He later worked for 31 years as tax collector with the City of Keene. During his tenure as tax collector, Maurice was president of the N.H. Tax Collectors Association and served on legislative committees working to update tax laws and procedures for the State of New Hampshire.
Upon retirement, Maurice served as a selectman for the City of Keene and was active as a voter polling place volunteer. He was a former member of the Keene Lions Club and served as treasurer for the Keene Senior Center. He was the head deacon for the United Church of Christ in Keene and served on its finance committee and worked as the church’s auditor.
Later he attended the Community Churches of Chesham and Harrisville, and served as their treasurer for many years. While active at the church, Maurice served as an active member of the N.H. Conference of the United Church of Christ.
Maurice loved going to antique car shows and working in his yard. He also enjoyed traveling, including traveling to England. Family meant the world to Maurice, especially the special times he spent reading to his grandchildren and great-grandchildren.
He will be greatly missed by many in our community, especially by his wife of 65 years, Ruth A. (Garland) Barrett, of Keene; his children: Jane M. Harper and her husband, Gary, of Londonderry; Timothy M. Barrett of Amherst; and Judy Laplante of Manchester; his beloved grandchildren: Melissa Surprenant and her husband, Chris; Sara Harper; Christian Barrett; Johnathan Hanscome; Emily Sullivan and her husband, Kyle; and Paul Laplante; and the “twinkles of his eye,” his great-grandchildren: Annabelle Hanscome, Melanie Manchester and Lucy Hanscome; and several nieces, nephews and extended family members. Maurice was predeceased by a sister, Lucille Towne; and a brother-in-law, Maurice Towne.
Family and friends are invited to call on Saturday, Jan. 16, 2021, from 1 to 3 p.m. in Foley Funeral Home, 49 Court St., Keene. Those in attendance are required to wear facemasks and to maintain the physical distancing requirements. A graveside service will be held in Monadnock View Cemetery, Keene, at a later date.
In lieu of flowers, for those who wish, donations may be made in Mr. Barrett’s memory to Home Healthcare Hospice and Community Services, P.O. Box 564, Keene NH 03431-0564.
To offer online condolences to the family or to share special memories, please visit www.foleyfuneralhome.com.
