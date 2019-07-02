Maurice J. LaSaulce
Maurice Joseph LaSaulce, 91, formerly of Keene and Jaffrey, died Sunday, June 23, 2019, at the Applewood Rehabilitation Center in Winchester, after a period of declining health.
He was born on March 30, 1928, in Jaffrey, the son of the late Prosper and Ernestine (Pelletier) LaSaulce. He was a member of the Conant High School, class of 1943. He joined the U.S. Navy and after his discharge he worked at the W.W. Cross Tack factory in Jaffrey, before moving to Lynn, Mass., to work for General Electric until his retirement. He later moved back to his home town for many years before settling in Keene until his health had him move yet again, to Winchester.
He enjoyed a cup of coffee with a good friend, walking and people watching on Main Street in Keene with a good friend.
He is survived by his niece, Anne Callahan and her husband, Gerald, of Troy; and a nephew, Joseph Castellucci and his wife, Pauline, of Kissimmee, Fla.; as well as several great-nieces and great-nephews. He was predeceased by both parents; and his sisters, Lou LaSaulce, Irene Masse and her husband, Nelson, and Rosemei Castellucci and her husband, Joseph.
There are no public calling hours. A graveside service will take place in the family lot at St. Patrick’s Cemetery, Hillcrest Road, Jaffrey, on July 15 at 10 a.m.
In lieu of flowers, memorial donations can be made in Maurice’s name to St. Vincent de Paul in Keene, Helping Hand in Troy, or a charity of choice.
