Maurice G. Boutin

Maurice G. “Moe” Boutin, 83, of Frostproof, Fla., passed away on Dec. 23, 2019, at his home.

A native of Berlin, he had lived in Florida for 15 years, having moved there from Fitzwilliam. He had retired as manager after 20-plus years at Pine Tree Waste in 2001. He was a veteran of the U.S. Army. He helped raise two younger brothers-in-laws. Kevin Lund preceded him in death. He is survived by his wife of 55 years, Lorena A. Boutin; two brothers-in-law, Dennis Lund, and Pearly (Donna) Lund; three sisters; one brother; and three nephews: Jeremy, Selvon and Gregory Lund.

In lieu of flowers, memorials may be made to Good Shepherd Hospice. There will no services. Arrangements with Fountain Funeral Home, Avon Park, Fla.