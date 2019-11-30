Maura A. Longway
Maura A. Longway, a longtime resident of Winchester, passed away on Sunday, Nov. 24, 2019, at Langdon Place of Keene following a long battle with cancer.
Born Nov. 5, 1949, in Rome, N.Y., to Kenneth and Doris (Gifford) Longway, Maura was preceded in death by her parents and her brother, Ramon Longway. She is survived by her sister-in-law, LeeDella Longway, of Oneida, N.Y., and several cousins. Maura will be forever remembered by her extended family, Ervin and Karen (Thomas) Moffitt; her grandchildren, Tegan Johnson and Morgan Thomas, of Rock Hill, S.C., Tanner Johnson of Warrensburg, Mo., and Megan Moffitt of Lafayette, Ind.; her extended great-grandchildren Jeremiah, Everett, Nova Lynn and Asher; as well as her many friends in the area.
Maura served as president of the Elm Street Coop board for the past several years. She was also manager of several restaurants in the Keene area and was a longtime employee at T-Bird on West Street in Keene.
Memorial donations may be made in Maura’s name to the St. Jude Research Hospital at St. Jude.org.
